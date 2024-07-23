SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 3,902 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 91.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTH. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Hilltop by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Hilltop by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $35.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

