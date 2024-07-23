SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 1,787 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in BlackLine by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackLine by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackLine by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in BlackLine by 9.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 9,080.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.79 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.04, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.61.

BlackLine ( NASDAQ:BL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. BlackLine had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $157.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.05 million. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jimmy C. Duan acquired 2,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 50,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Owen Ryan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.88 per share, with a total value of $149,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,279,886.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BlackLine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on BlackLine from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

