SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 4,359 Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,494,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at $32,970,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,455,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,411,000 after purchasing an additional 451,677 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth $22,453,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 607,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,133,000 after buying an additional 214,206 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.97. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.28. Equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $120,124.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mikhail Eydelman sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $120,124.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,461.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $215,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 213,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,370,080.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,766 shares of company stock worth $6,659,541 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

