SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 375.4% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,744,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,932 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 112,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 56,491 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,518,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after buying an additional 352,488 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Liberty Global by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 97,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 61,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 296.6% in the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 58,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $18.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.65. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LBTYA shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.