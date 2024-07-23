SG Americas Securities LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,928.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter valued at $301,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Standard Motor Products stock opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $41.71.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 83.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Standard Motor Products in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement automotive parts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Vehicle Control, Temperature Control, and Engineered Solutions segments. The company provides components for the ignition, emissions, and fuel delivery systems, such as air injection and induction components, air management valves, regulators and solenoids, exhaust gas recirculation components, fuel injectors and related components, fuel valves, ignition coils, connectors and sockets, modules, pumps, relays and fuses, starting and charging system parts, and vapor and purge components.

