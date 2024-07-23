SG Americas Securities LLC Has $295,000 Stock Position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank First were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank First by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank First by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Bank First by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank First by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of BFC stock opened at $92.75 on Tuesday. Bank First Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $934.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.32.

Bank First Increases Dividend

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.70 million. Bank First had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 32.18%. Analysts predict that Bank First Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank First from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

