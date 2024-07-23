SG Americas Securities LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,011 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,629 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Simmons First National by 978.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In other news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SFNC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SFNC

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Simmons First National

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.