SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 113.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Herc by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Herc by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Herc by 576.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Herc by 21.1% during the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Herc

In related news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,092,946. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Herc in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Herc Trading Down 0.3 %

HRI opened at $144.26 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.97%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

