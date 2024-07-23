SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $258,000 in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 0.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 70,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 22,360.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In related news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 8,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $264,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 224,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,746,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Price Performance

Shares of TRN opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.76. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $809.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRN. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

