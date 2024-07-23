SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

NexPoint Residential Trust Price Performance

NXRT stock opened at $42.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $48.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.83.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Residential Trust

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,934.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

