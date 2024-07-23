SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,219 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter valued at $26,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,590,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after acquiring an additional 620,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 533,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,350,000 after acquiring an additional 142,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $32.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

