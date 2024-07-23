SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 20,253 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Free Report) by 344.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,253 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Children’s Place by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 1,004.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Towerview LLC boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.18. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $38.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $267.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.38 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 233.44%. Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Children’s Place from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

