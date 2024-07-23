SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at $9,384,306.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,361 shares of company stock worth $76,360. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.23 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Federated Hermes’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

