SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,911 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,911 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $30,471,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,971,000 after buying an additional 469,280 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,991,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,626,000 after buying an additional 273,109 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its holdings in RingCentral by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 228,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,768,000 after buying an additional 93,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RNG opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $584.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,985 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $55,977.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,731.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 8,478 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $295,458.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 388,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,553,827.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,869 shares of company stock valued at $762,165. Corporate insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RingCentral from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RingCentral from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RingCentral from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

