SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 1,904 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BrightView were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 977.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE:BV opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. BrightView had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BrightView from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Transactions at BrightView

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

