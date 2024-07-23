SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,123 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,123 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in BlackBerry by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,657,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the fourth quarter worth $48,775,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 6,326,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,229,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,672,000 after buying an additional 1,362,284 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in BlackBerry by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,000 after acquiring an additional 534,772 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BB opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.80. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.05 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 25.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BB shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $3.25 to $2.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC raised shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.20.

In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 52,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $128,745.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

