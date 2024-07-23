SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Orion by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,729,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,954,000 after purchasing an additional 76,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Orion by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,618,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,444,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Orion by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,389,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,533,000 after acquiring an additional 234,153 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Orion by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,939,000 after acquiring an additional 53,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Orion during the 4th quarter worth $23,586,000. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $23.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Orion S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $28.48.

Orion ( NYSE:OEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.38 million. Orion had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Orion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OEC shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Orion from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In related news, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $201,064.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,336.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Orion news, CFO Jeffrey Glajch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,804.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sandra Niewiem sold 8,305 shares of Orion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $201,064.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,336.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for batteries, polymers, and coatings.

