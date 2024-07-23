Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Reduced by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,161 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 97,696 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $14,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 217.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 611.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Shell by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 789 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $227.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.36.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

