Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.57

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.57 and traded as high as $21.21. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 306,003 shares.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.57 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Shin-Etsu Chemical alerts:

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 21.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shin-Etsu Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.