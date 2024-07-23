Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million.
Sierra Bancorp Price Performance
Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $28.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $410.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.08 and its 200 day moving average is $20.51.
Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BSRR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Sierra Bancorp Company Profile
Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
