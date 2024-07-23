Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLAB. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 328.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $116.86 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.56 and a twelve month high of $160.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.71.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 16.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $106.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $895,074.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

