SkinBioTherapeutics (LON:SBTX) Shares Up 12.6%

SkinBioTherapeutics plc (LON:SBTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 12.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). 23,253,051 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3,536% from the average session volume of 639,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.10 ($0.12).

SkinBioTherapeutics Stock Up 12.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 10.26. The company has a market capitalization of £20.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -455.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 10.01.

SkinBioTherapeutics Company Profile

SkinBioTherapeutics plc, a life science company, engages in identification and development of technology that harnesses the human microbiome to improve health in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Europe. It develops SkinBiotix technology that promotes skin health by harnessing the beneficial properties of probiotic bacteria and the active components; and AxisBiotix technology that focuses on the gut-skin relationship and is designed to alleviate the symptoms associated with psoriasis.

