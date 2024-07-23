Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.210-1.210 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $118.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.67. Skyworks Solutions has a 52-week low of $85.06 and a 52-week high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin bought 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,337 shares of company stock worth $2,399,797 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.14.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

