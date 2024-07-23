SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Cut to $46.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SM. Susquehanna upped their price target on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut SM Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.56.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $46.41 on Monday. SM Energy has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $53.26. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.19.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.21 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in SM Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in SM Energy by 66.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 829 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in SM Energy by 63.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

