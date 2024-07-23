Smart Money Group LLC Purchases 1,279 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smart Money Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,754 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $117,158,872,000 after buying an additional 13,134,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after acquiring an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after acquiring an additional 888,369 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,474,307,462.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $182.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.38.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

