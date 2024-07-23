Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SNAP. HSBC upgraded shares of Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Snap stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. Snap has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.06. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,913 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $141,805.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 483,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,351.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,373,343 shares of company stock valued at $19,949,967. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $110,103,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Park Capital LP purchased a new position in Snap during the fourth quarter worth about $13,845,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

