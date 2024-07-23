SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Holdings Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,877 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SOFI. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 61.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 28,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,790,901.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total value of $360,709.93. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 453,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,704.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,988.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,062,269 shares in the company, valued at $55,790,901.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 88,390 shares of company stock worth $597,569. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SOFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.40.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $580.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

