SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.31

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.31 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 13.11 ($0.17). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 11.80 ($0.15), with a volume of 21,356,060 shares.

SolGold Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.66. The firm has a market cap of £356.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1,180.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.42.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

