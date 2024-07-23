Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Bank of America

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of SAH opened at $57.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,189,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,417,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,417,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,664.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,863,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 35,366.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive



Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

