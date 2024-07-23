South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.27% of South Plains Financial worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPFI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in South Plains Financial by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in South Plains Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in South Plains Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,497,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares in the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at South Plains Financial

In related news, CEO Curtis C. Griffith sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $204,519.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,055,967 shares in the company, valued at $27,581,858.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPFI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

SPFI stock opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $528.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $71.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

