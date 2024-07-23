Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWN. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $6.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 136,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 56,010 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 628,481 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,396.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 319,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 298,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 46,220 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,890 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

