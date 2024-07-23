SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Trading 5.9% Higher

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.60 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.16). Approximately 93,711 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,207% from the average daily volume of 7,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85 ($1.10).

SpaceandPeople Trading Up 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12. The company has a market cap of £1.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,292.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Transactions at SpaceandPeople

In related news, insider Andrew James Keiller acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £1,290 ($1,668.39). Corporate insiders own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile

SpaceandPeople plc markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom and Germany. It operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centres, retail parks, travel hubs, and train stations.

