SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,977 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned 0.77% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $25,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter.

SLYG stock opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.95. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.64 and a 52-week high of $94.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

