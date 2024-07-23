Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Stake Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Spectrum Brands from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $88.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.43.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $84.52 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.27 and a 12 month high of $96.74. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.50.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $718.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.54 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 68.11%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.40%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

