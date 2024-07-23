Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,804 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 571,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 66.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 170,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.98. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $10.88.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.