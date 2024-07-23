SPS Commerce (SPSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect SPS Commerce to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. On average, analysts expect SPS Commerce to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $206.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.31 and its 200 day moving average is $185.37. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.94 and a beta of 0.85.

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.29.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

