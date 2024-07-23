SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $67.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.39. SS&C Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $69.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,684.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

