Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.71.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $76.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

