State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,470 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE:FIX opened at $317.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.89 and a twelve month high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Comfort Systems USA

About Comfort Systems USA

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.