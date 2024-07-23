State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 20,253 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,644 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,253 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Cathay General Bancorp worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,146 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,014,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after acquiring an additional 133,852 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $32.08 and a one year high of $45.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CATY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

