State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 21,908 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 113.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Stock Up 1.5 %

OTTR opened at $94.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $87.46. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $347.07 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.468 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paul L. Knutson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total transaction of $362,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,746.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

