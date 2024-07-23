State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 3,800 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $3,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $208.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.95 and a 200 day moving average of $193.28. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $103.93 and a one year high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ONTO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

