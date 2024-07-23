State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,211 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $50.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.74. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.23 and a twelve month high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,565.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,565.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $282,000.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,207.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,041 shares of company stock worth $2,637,477 over the last ninety days. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

