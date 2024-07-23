State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Nordstrom worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nordstrom by 52.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 363,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 125,877 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Nordstrom by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Price Performance

Shares of JWN stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $24.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.06.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JWN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.