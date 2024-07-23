State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 69.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,734 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.23% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 675,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 37,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 456,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRDO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

NASDAQ PRDO opened at $23.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 11,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $216,828.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 226,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

