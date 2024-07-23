State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,831 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 219.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $608,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 369,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,779.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $45,375.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,364,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,504 shares of company stock valued at $999,794 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

Pegasystems Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15 and a beta of 1.08. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.47.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $330.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.70 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 45.00% and a net margin of 5.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

See Also

