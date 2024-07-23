State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,859 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 121,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $4,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 586.2% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $35.05 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.49). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

SPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $34.00 to $37.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

