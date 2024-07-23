State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,178 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,365,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in IPG Photonics by 1,349.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 41,791 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,640,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC increased its position in IPG Photonics by 382.7% in the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 13,923 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $90.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $133.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.34%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Free Report)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

