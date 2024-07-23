State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 4,410 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Stock Up 4.3 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $74.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 81.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.11. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $97.37.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.98 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $104,135.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 1,837 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $140,640.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,749.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,412 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total value of $104,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,100 shares of company stock worth $2,481,667. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

