State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $3,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in EPR Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in EPR Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EPR Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

EPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a current ratio of 8.45. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.47%.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

